Plastic dinnerware represents lifestyle of the 1950s

COURTESY PHOTO

Melmac was popular plastic dishware in the 1950s.

Aunt Kathleen back in the 1960s and 1970s in St. Ann, Mo. — my favorite Aunt on Dad’s side — had plastic dinnerware made in the 1950s called Melmac in her modest house.

I loved to visit my cousins there. I loved the sound of those knives on those Melmac plates around the Formica table in the kitchen. I loved Aunt Kathleen’s Corningware teapot, always full.

She had pearl, pink and turquoise Melmac.

She had no microwave oven in those days, but if there were one in St Ann, we’d have tried to fry that Melmac, my cousins and me. But we happily ate from them for years.

Melmac is a product made of melamine resin (melamine formaldehyde), which is a form of plastic laminate used in Formica and laminate flooring and in today’s whiteboards.

Our family’s Melmac was made by American Cyanamid, but melamine, the medium, was “discovered” by a German scientist in the 1830s. It didn’t enter the market until the late 1930s as a fashionable plastic.

Melamine is composed of nitrogen, carbon and hydrogen, but when combined with formaldehyde and exposed to extreme heat, melamine creates a moldable material that, when cooled, is indestructible and dishwasher-safe.

In World War II, it was used on U.S. navy ships as dinnerware, and the companies that made it took off. The fact that it could be dishwashed in a machine was huge. The popularity led plastic factories to produce Melmac wares 24 hours a day.

Aunt Kathleen was onto something. The St. Louis-based company Branchell developed molded tableware with names like Flair, or Forth, or Flex, or Color Flyte, all forward type names.

The 1950s modern lifestyle meant ease. And that meant compatibility with dishwashers, processed foods and the famous designer Russel Wright, who began designing melamine for tableware.

Also, a great designer in England discovered the capability of Melmac. In the 1950s, innovative British designer AH Woodfull (product design unit head of British Industrial Plastics) designed the material in fabulous forms for the table.

“Woody” Woodfull was trained in silversmithing and product design, and in 1946, he became interested in melamine formaldehyde. The future indeed was plastics. And until he retired in 1970, Mr. Woodfull designed the finest tableware in melamine, including the Gaydon and Melware lines, revered by collectors of 1960s plastic Melmac tableware designs.

In the 1950s and 60s, modern people believed Melmac would supplant ceramic tableware, but Melmac plates could stain and scratch, and only stalwart users kept their Melmac; as did Aunt Kathleen!

Her set of dishes tells a story of modernity.

After World War II, cheap plastic alternatives to traditional materials for the table led to traditional materials for the table again rediscovered in the 1970s — ceramics that are glazed and that could hold heat, and those without gold or silver designs that could be used in the dishwasher.

Mid-century modern collectors love Melmac, especially those sets designed by Woodfull or Russell Wright. Old Life magazines from the 1950s are full of advertising for Melmac, the “wonder plastic.:

And, because of restrictions on certain materials in WWII, plastics were a cheap alternative to ceramics. The Northern Industrial Chemical Co. of South Boston produced that fabulous airline melamine dinnerware that people my age remember (and stole)-. And they hired Russell Wright, whose Melmac designs are now featured in the permanent collection at MOMA.

Also, Watertown Manufacturing Co. made “Lifetime Ware” in 1946, and their designs are ALSO in MOMA’s permanent collection.

Another Melmac great was the factory called Hemco Plastics, which, according to the 1950s magazine Plastic Living (what a name), put that Connecticut factory “on the map” for their Hemcoware kid’s tableware dishes, also in MOMA’s permanent collection.

Value? Pastels of the 1950s and 60s are most sought after. In the 1970’s, those shades of brown, tan, olive and (yuck) mustards don’t sell as well. Solid colors are collected, but those 1950-80s abstracted florals are popular.

Melmac died down after a good 40-year run in 1980s. Cousin Michael still has Aunt Kathleen’s set – or maybe just the Corningware?

The designers to research: Lucent, Fostoria, Russel Wright, Raymond Loewy, and female industrial designers Joan Luntz for Brookville Melamine, and Belle Kogan’s Boonton Belle line.

Keep your eyes peeled for those sets sold for vintage camper trailers as a must-have accessory. You will spend $800 for a larger set as they work with those bulbous Airstreams and seem to evoke those days of our youth when a plate could also be a frisbee and no one cared.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.