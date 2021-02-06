Play raises awareness about domestic violence

COURTESY IMAGE

Actress Sharon Lawrence, right, will star in a virtual play reading of “The Shot,” which looks at the abuse experienced by Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, left.

SANTA BARBARA — Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara and Center Stage Theater are teaming up for a virtual event on Feb. 12 that will feature a digital screening of “The Shot,” a play depicting the story of iconic Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.

The event will feature a digital screening of the play followed by a panel discussion with playwright Robin Gerber, actress Sharon Lawrence, Domestic Violence Solutions client advocate Miriam Ceballos and abuse survivor Nataly Sarabia. It is set to last from 6 to 8 p.m.

The virtual play, read by Ms. Lawrence, tells the story of Ms. Graham’s life, highlighting the secret abuse she faced from her husband for many years.

After her husband committed suicide, Ms. Graham took over as publisher and CEO of the Washington Post. During her time as CEO, the newspaper notably published the Pentagon Papers and investigated President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

Tickets are available at centerstagetheater.org or by calling 805-963-0408. Tickets start at $10, but further contributions are welcome. The event will benefit Domestic Violence Solutions and Center Stage Theater.

— Madison Hirneisen