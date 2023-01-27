Playing the cards you’re dealt

Kathy Marden and Edward Giron portray characters reviewing their lives in ‘The Gin Game’

Kathy Marden and Edward Giron play gin rummy as they rehearse their two-person play “The Gin Game” at Santa Barbara City College.

Talk about multi-tasking! Kathy Marden and Edward Giron face the challenge of playing a game of gin rummy while acting in — what else? — “The Gin Game.”

In fact, this two-person play is much more than a game, as Ms. Marden and Mr. Giron will prove as they play Fonsia Dorsey and Weller Martin — two seniors dealing with the cards life has dealt them.

Ms. Marden and Mr. Giron will perform the Pulitzer Prize-winning play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4 at the Center Square Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara. They also will act there during the 2 p.m. matinees Feb. 4 and 5.

The play is directed by Ken Gilbert and E. Bonnie Lewis.

Director Ken Gilbert (pictured here) watches Edward Giron and Kathy Madden rehearse “The Gin Game.” Ms. Marden said Mr. Gilbert encouraged the actors to leak various aspects of their characters as the play progresses.

The story’s two characters meet at a retirement home, where they play gin with each other as they reflect on their lives.

“I think they are very real,” Mr. Giron told the News-Press as Ms. Marden listened. “Some of their emotions may be enhanced because of the dramatic aspects of the play.”

Mr. Giron said his character, Weller, has achieved a high degree of success in his life.

But Weller has his share of regrets as well.

“He’s been thwarted numerous times, sometimes by himself, sometimes by the circumstances. He’s become frustrated because as he gets older, the opportunities are less and less,” said Mr. Giron.

“He meets this woman (Fonsia), and there’s a potential for a relationship,” Mr. Giron said.

The question is whether Weller can put his failures behind him and look ahead.

Ms. Marden told the News-Press the challenges are similar for her character, Fonsia.

Edward Giron and Kathy Marden rehearse “The Gin Game.” The actors have worked previously together and see their latest play as an effort to get post-COVID-19 audiences back for the experience of live theater.

“She is seemingly shy and is a very religious woman who touts herself as a victim in her life,” Ms. Marden explained.

She said Fonsia must deal with the things in her life that have hurt her.

“Ken (the director) uses the word ‘leaks,’” Ms. Marden said. “Each of the characters begins to leak this other side of their personality. As the play goes on, they get more real and more honest in their frustration and grief.

“My character goes from being quiet, shy and very religious to expressing much anger and resentment,” she said.

When Ms. Marden isn’t acting on stage, she works as a psychotherapist who has helped older clients deal with their regrets.

She noted the importance of forgiving yourself and others. “My character does not do that, and she has a rough time of it.”

But in-between the play’s intense scenes are sweet moments, Ms. Marden noted. “The characters have to be lovable. The audience has to care about them and even hope they get together and have a relationship.

“The author wrote in a lot of little moments when they connect over the game,” she said.

Mr. Giron said the characters’ relationship evolves through a series of ups and downs.

The two actors saw a previous production of “The Gin Game” last year at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura and enjoyed watching movie/TV stars Joe Spano and JoBeth Williams play Weller and Fonsia.

Locally Ms. Marden and Mr. Giron have previously acted together in plays with various theater groups.

“It’s wonderful to be cast with Kathy by design or happenstance,” Mr. Giron said.

Added Ms. Marden, “I really enjoy being with him. I think we have a real friendship and real respect for each other.”

And Mr. Giron called “The Gin Game” a “labor love” among the actors and the two directors. He said one of their goals is to get post-COVID audiences back into the theater.

“All the theaters in Santa Barbara — and not only in Santa Barbara but across the nation — are struggling to get people off their couches and back into the theaters,” said Ms. Marden, the president of the Center Stage Theater board. “This is an attempt to woo people back to the wonderful experience of live theater.”

FYI

“The Gin Game” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and during the 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 4 and 5.

Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors for the Feb. 2 preview show. After that, tickets cost $21 for general admission and $18 for students and seniors.

To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.

There is no late seating.