Playwrights address ‘Connections’

COURTESY PHOTO

Culture Clash is among the participants in “Connections,” a virtual presentation by the Ojai Playwrights Conference.

Playwrights will share a mix of inspiring songs and stories during “Connections,” a virtual presentation by the Ojai Playwrights Conference.

The program will take place at 5 p.m. June 12. It will stream only on that day and time at www.ojaiplays.org/benefit2021/connections.

The theme of human connections will be explored by playwrights Luis Alfaro, Jon Robin Baitz, Father Greg Boyle, Bill Cain, Culture Clash, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Danai Gurira, Samuel D. Hunter, David Henry Hwang, Julia Izumi, James Morrison and his son Seamus Morrison, Jeanine Tesori and Charlayne Woodard.

The program’s star-studded cast will be announced later.

“I think this last year has taught us all on a viral, racial, political and cultural level that connectivity, community, respect for all life has been put under immense strain,” said Robert Egan, OPC artistic director and producer. “Isolation has taught us the value and necessity of gathering, contact, and interaction on a tactile, human, heart-to-heart level.

“With this in mind, I have asked our OPC writers to present scenes or songs on the theme of ‘Connections’ to help inspire renewal and new horizons.”

— Dave Mason