Plaza Diagnostic unveils technology

SANTA MARIA — Plaza Diagnostic Imaging is introducing new ultrasound machinery.

The technology is the advanced General Eclectic 1.5T HDxT MRI and Phillips EPIQ machinery.

The Santa Maria business’ versatile new imaging equipment offers comfort for patients of all ages and virtually all sizes, and includes leading functionalities to make a definitive diagnosis, according to a news release.

“The imaging upgrades of the MRI and Ultrasound support the community health care needs by allowing for a higher level of clarity to diagnosis injury and disease for local residents,” said Casey Carlson, senior director of Imaging Services, Plaza Diagnostic Imaging. “Technology advances rapidly, and we are pleased to offer the latest advancements in imaging to meet the health care needs of our community.”

For more information, go to dignityhealth.org/centralcoast.

— Gerry Fall