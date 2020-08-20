Pleasure craft

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSThe 357-foot-long, $250 million super yacht owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been anchored outside Santa Barbara Harbor since Aug. 16. The yacht, named Bravo Eugenia, traveled 17 days and 19 hours from Juneau, Alaska, before arriving in Santa Barbara, according to marinetraffic.com. The four-deck yacht has two helicopter pads, a large spa with a sauna, steam room, massage room and rain shower, as well as a complete gym on the lower deck. The Cowboys typically hold their annual training camp in Oxnard, but due to the coronavirus pandemic they are training in Dallas. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Rafael Maldonado previous post County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death next post Harris accepts nomination for vice president Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.