Pledge of Allegiance in Goleta

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Ellwood Elementary School sixth-graders are reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as part of the city of Goleta’s virtual, State of the City program. Thursday’s programming will include speeches by local leaders and entertainment. For more details, see Wednesday’s News-Press.
