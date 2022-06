KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The dance group Grupo de Danza Quetzalcoatl performs Thursday during Fiesta Ranchera at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta.

Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata was among the performers at Fiesta Ranchera.

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong performs at the event.

Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata, Junior Spirit Layla Gocong and other dancers entertained the crowd Thursday evening at Fiesta Ranchera.

The audience enjoyed the annual event at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta. It’s one of the pre-Fiesta events taking place before Old Spanish Days, set for Aug. 3-7 at various Santa Barbara locations.

For more information, go to sbfiesta.org.

— Dave Mason