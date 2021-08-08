Plenty of spirit at La Fiesta Pequeña

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSaint Barbara (Patricia Oreña) strolls across the stage during La Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission. El Vice Presidente David Bolton introduces Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde, who greets the audience below with enthusiasm and a dancing performance in her white dress. An audience watches La Fiesta Pequeña across the street from the Santa Barbara Mission. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Voices section update next post The Investigator salutes Lincoln Steffens, the original investigator Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.