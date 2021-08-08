Home Local Plenty of spirit at La Fiesta Pequeña
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Saint Barbara (Patricia Oreña) strolls across the stage during La Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Mission.
El Vice Presidente David Bolton introduces Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde, who greets the audience below with enthusiasm and a dancing performance in her white dress.
An audience watches La Fiesta Pequeña across the street from the Santa Barbara Mission.
