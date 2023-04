Submissions are due at 5 p.m. Friday for “Instructions on Not Giving Up,” a poetry contest inspired by U.S. poet laureate Ada Limon, who will speak at a UCSB Arts and Lectures event on April 25.

Submission instructions are at thematic-learning.org/2022-2023.

Winners will be announced April 21 at thematic-learning.org/2022-2023.

For more information, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason