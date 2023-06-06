POIRIER, Marie Rita Doris

Marie Rita Doris Poirier passed peacefully on May 20, 2023. She was born Marie Rita Doris Terrio June 26, 1930, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to parents who immigrated from Canada in the 1920s.

She is survived by her brother Ernest, who resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts; sister, Marie Williams, who resides in Orlando, Florida; son, Laurence (Karen) who reside in Goleta California, as does her great grandson Laurenzo; son, Joseph (Claire) and their two sons Elliot (Alize) and Alex (Whitney) and 4 great grandchildren: Atticus, Izelle, Joseph and Cillian, daughter, Lynette Daniel and her husband Paul, who reside in Arkansas with their daughter, Natasha, and 2 additional great-grandchildren, Maliki and Ariana, and one other grandson Robert Poirier of North Creek, New York.

Starks funeral home provided outstanding support and services for her final resting which will be in Cambridge Mass along with her mother and brother. There are no public services planned at the present time. A more detailed obituary is available at http://starksfuneral.com/obituaries