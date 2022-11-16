Poland says Russian-made missile fell in nation

Poland reported Tuesday that a missile landed in the nation, killing two people. The Polish Ministry said it was made in Russia.

According to Polish media, the strike happened near Przewodow, a village near eastern Poland’s border with Ukraine, which previously saw progress in its resistance to the Russian invasion.

While acknowledging that the missile was probably Russian-made, Polish President Andrzej Duda said the origin of the missile was still being verified, according to The Associated Press.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied sending missiles after targets in or near Poland. The ministry made that statement on a day on which Russia slammed Ukraine with missile strikes.

After the missile fell in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said the strike was a “very significant escalation of the war.”

CNN reported that Poland has summoned the nation’s Russian ambassador and is considering activating Article 4 of the NATO treaty.

The article says NATO member states “will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of another member is threatened.”

Under Article 5, an intentional attack on Poland by Russia would be considered an attack on all of NATO and could bring the U.S. and other members of the 30-nation alliance into the war. But CNN said Article 4, which allows Poland to bring the matter for discussion by NATO’s political decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, is more likely.

Article 5 has been invoked only once in NATO’s history. That happened after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S., and NATO forces were sent to Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke with the Polish President Duda after the missile strike. The White House said U.S. officials are working with government officials in Poland to collect more information.

And on Tuesday night, President Biden convened a meeting with world leaders in Bali, Indonesia, where he and others are meeting for the G20 Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin chose not to attend the summit.

According to The Associated Press, Mr. Biden’s meeting included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union, also participated in the meeting.

Recently Ukraine liberated the city of Kherson from Russian control, which Ukrainian President Zelensky described as a turning point for the war.

