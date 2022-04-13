Police acknowledge dispatcher, animal control officer

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dispatcher Latisha Boyd

Latisha Boyd, dispatcher, and Jeff Deming, animal control officer, are being acknowledged by the Santa Barbara Police Department for their hard work and dedication in observance of National Telecommunications Operators Week and National Animal Control Officers Week.

“Public Safety Dispatchers do not physically go to a scene but often are the first ones there,” said Lt. Bryan Jensen, Combined Communications Center manager. “Last year, Santa Barbara city police and fire dispatchers answered more than 58,000 9-1-1 calls. Firefighters and local physicians have determined that patients in Santa Barbara survived because of the lifesaving Emergency Medical Dispatch instruction provided while EMS responded to the scene.”

“And for our first responders in the field— police, fire, harbor patrol, airport police and other agencies— there is no better sound in a life-threatening situation than the calm voice of the dispatcher on the radio along with the sound of sirens in the background signaling help is on the way. This week we celebrate our Public Safety Dispatchers, locally and across our nation. They are truly unsung heroes in their communities — First Responders behind the radio and phone lines who are always ready to help.”

Animal Control Officer Jeff Deming

Sgt. Antonio Montojo, animal control supervisor, said, “Santa Barbara animal control officers are integral in keeping our community, our furry friends and wildlife safe. Animal control officers work closely with the public by educating and enforcing various state laws and municipal codes violations. By doing so, animal control officers prevent future animal bites and/or attacks to people and their pets, which enhance the overall quality of life in the city of Santa Barbara.”

