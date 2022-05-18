Police awards to be presented

SANTA BARBARA — The H. Thomas Guerry Award Ceremony for law enforcement will take place at 4:30 p.m. today in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

The H. Thomas Guerry Award for Valor goes to: Officer Adrian Gutierrez, Santa Barbara Police Department; Officer Christina Ortega, Santa Barbara Police Department; Officer Davina Valerio, Santa Barbara Police Department; Senior Deputy David Ashley, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Rockwell Ellis, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Detective David Magana, Lompoc Police Department, and Detective Gabriel Molina, Lompoc Police Department.

The award for Superior Performance goes to: Sheriff’s Pilot Loren Courtney, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Officer David Garza, Lompoc Police Department; Supervising Probation Officer Joseph Contreras, Santa Barbara County Probation Department; Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, and Officer Tyler Kelly, California Highway Patrol.

— Katherine Zehnder