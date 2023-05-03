Police chief discusses recruitment efforts

Chief Kelly Gordon talks to Santa Barbara City Council

Police Chief Kelly Gordon

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon reassured the city council Tuesday she and her department are trying a variety of innovative methods to recruit more officers and non-sworn personnel and to retain the ones already here.

But she could not forecast when their efforts would pay off, especially given “the Santa Barbara Factor,” which she translated as the high cost of housing in the city.

“I wish I had a crystal ball to tell us when we will be out of this challenge,” she told the Santa Barbara City Council. “Our recruitment staff is working very hard and diligently. We’re doing everything we can. But it’s going to take time.”

The department, she said, already is thinking outside of the box when it comes to recruitment, including “helping those who are interested in getting their documents together to help them be successful.”

Other efforts include setting up recruitment tables at various events, holding women’s recruitment events and creating a new recruitment video.

Policing, she said, is a “noble profession” whose officers “have a heart for service. We just have to tap into those individuals.”

But overcoming Santa Barbara’s housing shortage is daunting, she said. “It is a real thing for us.”

She noted that two officers recently left the department to work in Santa Maria because the pay is competitive, they offer signing bonuses, the cost of housing is cheaper, “and they no longer have to commute.”

Two things that work in SBPD’s favor, however, are that the department has purposely created a culture “where people want to be here,” and the city’s proximity to the beach and available recreational activities.

“There’s something to be said for working where you live,” she said.

Similarly, the Santa Barbara Police Department is working hard to retain the personnel it already has, Chief Gordon said.

And again, it’s the department culture that shines in that area, she said.

“They serve with an amazing group of men and women, sworn and non-sworn, with a level of dedication and caring for and about each other,” she said. “That’s something to highlight.”

A high number of employees either has long-term ties to Santa Barbara or moved here and “want to give back to Santa Barbara in a great, community way,” Chief Gordon told the council.

Her officers treat the public with a high level of respect, empathy and compassion “that we have not seen in other departments,” Chief Gordon said, noting that some of them have communications and psychology degrees.

She said the department purposely has post-academy officers spend an entire week meeting and interacting with people so they understand the community before they start field training.

Further, she said, her department reflects the same diversity as the people of Santa Barbara.

The chief’s comments followed a presentation by Barbara Andersen, senior assistant to the city manager, that reviewed a recent independent audit that gave high marks to the SBPD and its low use of force rate.

The audit was a key component of the city’s effort to create and implement a new civilian oversight system for the department.

Council members were impressed that the audit was not in response to a critical incident or a publicized case of police misconduct, but a proactive step to ensure transparency of the department’s policies, processes and practices as well as accountability to the highest of standards and best practices.

“I appreciate that we did not do this in reaction to an unfortunate event, but chose to do this proactively,” Councilmember Mike Jordan said, thanking the chief and entire department “for putting us in this situation.”

The audit included 31 recommendations, of which 19 already have been implemented and eight are in process of being implemented. Other recommendations have been noted for further review.

The department already was in the process of implementing several of these improvements and refinements under the leadership of Chief Gordon.

The audit also highlighted the low number of complaints received by the Santa Barbara Police Department, as well as what is considered to be an extraordinarily limited number of use-of-force incidents.

In 2022, there were 147 use-of-force incidents out of 45,111 contacts, which means that approximately 99.67% of contacts did not result in force used. The majority of these incidents are “takedowns,” where officers take resistant subjects to the ground to better control and detain them.

The independent auditor specifically noted that the last officer-involved shooting in the city was in 2019, and that there is a culture that supports restraints and de-escalation of conflict rather than a reliance on physically aggressive policing.

A cross-cutting theme throughout the report is the impact of low staffing levels on the ability of the department to support and promote professional development opportunities for officers, as well as exceed established training standards, which in turn impacts employee morale, retention and promotion.

“There are visible and positive changes in the department that are significant,” Ms. Andersen said, “but it will take time and resources to recruit and retain officers.”

She noted the department will enhance outside training for all its employees, managers and supervisors beyond state requirements.

“That’s one of the highest priorities,” she said.

She also praised the department’s community-based field training and relationship building, including “Coffee with a Cop” events with Santa Barbara residents.

