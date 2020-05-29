Police helping businesses expand into public space

SANTA BARBARA – Staff with the Santa Barbara Police Department reviewed 45 applications Thursday from foodservice business owners looking to serve customers outside.

On Wednesday, SBPD Manager of Permits and Licensing Anthony Wagner led a Zoom workshop that explained how to fill out a COVID-19 Temporary Catering Authorization Application. The application allows foodservice businesses with an Alcoholic Beverage Control License to expand their Planned License Diagram into the public space.

“Public-facing,” retail alcohol establishments can apply to expand into public space if they can “document a financial relationship with a bona fide eating establishment or meal service vendor,” Mr. Wagner said.

On Thursday, Mr. Wagner and a police technician reviewed applications with business owners at City Hall to make sure the business owners filled out their applications correctly. Mr. Wagner helped correct mistakes and delivered the applications to the ABC office in Ventura.

“These applications represent 750 jobs that didn’t exist two weeks ago,” Mr. Wagner said.

The state maintains the privilege to sell alcohol through authority laid out in the state constitution, which gives cities the right to regulate business practices related to serving alcohol.