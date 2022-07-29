Police increase presence on westside

Patrol efforts grow after shooting in Santa Barbara area around Bohnett Park

This mural graces restrooms at Bohnett Park in Santa Barbara. Police have increased their presence in the westside area following a gang-related shooting on July 13.

Santa Barbara police have stepped up their patrol efforts on the westside near Bohnett Park to reassure the surrounding neighborhood — in particular the nearby Boys and Girls Clubs — that they are on the job in the wake of a recent gang-related shooting.

The goal of the increased presence is not just to ease neighborhood concerns about public safety since the July 13 shooting, but to deter future gang-related violence in the future, officials said.

“When we get a hot spot like that, the police increase patrol and vigilance,” Mayor Randy Rowse told the News-Press Thursday. “As far as I know, they’re continuing there. They’re going to spend more time. They’re a little spread out right now, but we will not sacrifice patrol.”

The mayor said efforts by the city and police have paid off in less gang-related violence over the years, “but just because such activity is relatively light doesn’t mean we’re not paying attention to it.”

“Police-felt presence throughout the community is a daily mission,” said Interim Police Chief Marylinda Arroyo.

“Our first priority is patrol,” he said. “It’s No. 1 … and we’re doing our best to get more bodies into uniform, both sworn and professional.”

“Police-felt presence throughout the community is a daily mission,” Interim Police Chief Marylinda Arroyo told the News Press Thursday. “There are continuous resources deployed in and around areas of concern due to recent incidents as well as significant upstaffing during the Fiesta week.

“In fact, yearly the Santa Barbara Police Department welcomes additional peace officers from throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to assist with public safety,” she said. “The Santa Barbara (County) Sheriff’s Department partners, by contract, with more than 25 deputy sheriffs and correctional deputies.”

Santa Barbara police officers arrested a 16-year-old male on the evening of July 13, on suspicion of attempted murder hours after the shooting occurred.

Earlier that day, police received several 9-1-1 calls regarding possible “shots heard” in the area of Bohnett Park. Officers and detectives determined several rounds were fired from a handgun in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street.

The incident rocked the neighborhood, including officials with the Boys & Girls Clubs. Jesse Gonzales, the director of the westside club, located at 602 Anapamu St., was upset enough that he showed up at the city council’s meeting six days later to voice his concerns about club members’ safety. He asked police to increase their neighborhood presence.

“Our first priority is patrol,” said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

The 16-year-old suspect, arrested hours after the shooting occurred, remains locked up at the Santa Barbara County juvenile jail.

A spokeswoman for County District Attorney Joyce Dudley declined to comment on the case because of the suspect’s age.

“I do want to let you know that neither I nor any other source will provide information on a 16-year old suspect/defendant, as they are protected by the confidentiality of the juvenile system,” the spokeswoman wrote in a recent email to the News-Press.

Multiple officers responded to the scene after the shooting and confirmed a firearm was discharged in the middle of the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the police department’s public information officer, said at the time.

No victims were located at the scene when officers arrived.

Police believed several suspects might have been involved, and they remain at large, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He added that this seemed to be an isolated incident.

The suspect was identified during the course of the investigation that followed the shooting. He is believed to be the one who fired the weapon at a vehicle during the incident, Sgt. Ragsdale said at the time.

After the shooting, the juvenile and other possible suspects fled through Bohnett Park, Sgt. Ragsdale said. Detectives and officers went to the suspect’s residence in Santa Barbara County, where he ultimately was arrested.

The teen was taken into custody without incident in the 3800 block of State Street just hours after the afternoon shooting. Police withheld his name because of his age.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives collected evidence at the suspect’s home where they located a handgun and ammunition, Sgt. Ragsdale said. He noted that the handgun they recovered was a polymer, non-serialized “ghost gun.”

The 16-year-old suspect was later booked on suspicion of attempted murder (a felony), assault with a deadly weapon (a felony) and brandishing a firearm (a misdemeanor).

No injuries from the victim(s) were reported to police.

Chief Arroyo declined Thursday to release any further details regarding the shooting or the case against the 16-year-old defendant.

“It continues to be an on-going investigation as well as (having) the involvement of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office,” she said, calling the shooting “horrible.”

