Police investigate possible shooting near Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara police are investigating a possible shooting Friday night near Stearns Wharf.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the police department received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooting at the area near the wharf’s base at Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street.

Santa Barbara police and Harbor Patrol officers arrived on the scene and found one victim and gave the victim aid, said Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department. Sgt. Ragsdale said paramedics came to the area and transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Ragsdale said the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot before the police arrived. He said the suspect or suspects are still at large. He also said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no apparent immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.

Santa Barbara police respond to the base of Stearns Wharf after a report of a possible shooting Friday night.