Police investigate reports of sexual assaults in IV

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate reports of sexual assaults in Isla Vista.

The investigation began after several reports of possible kidnappings in the area were received Monday by the sheriff’s office and UCSB police.

At 5:05 p.m. Monday, an indecent exposure was reported followed by similar incidents in rapid succession on the west side of Isla Vista, said Raquel Zick, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer.

At 7:05 p.m., near Camino Del Sur and Sueno Road, a suspect reportedly approached a victim, fondled her breast while covering her mouth, then fled in a vehicle, Ms. Zick said.

An additional non-consensual fondling was reported to UCSB police at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of West Campus family housing. The suspect was described as a college-aged male with dark hair and associated with a tan colored 1990s model Toyota Camry or possibly a 1990s Honda.

Deputies searched through the night for the suspect, starting the search from the time the calls began coming. County Air Support and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit responded to assist with the search, but did not succeed in locating the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office received several reports of possible suspect sightings throughout Isla Vista and responded to the area of each of the calls to check, but again they did not locate the suspect.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office assigned these cases to deputies who have been following up on the case, while deputies in Isla Vista have continued to respond to each of the reported possible suspect sightings.

Additionally, Sheriff’s Office personnel have fielded numerous calls from community members, concerned parents and persons offering information to help identify the suspect. Online tips have been received and forwarded to detectives. The sheriff’s office — in partnership with UCSB Police, UCSB Care, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim-Witness Program — offered a community safety and support event at the Isla Vista Community Center.

Ms. Zick said that while the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office and UCSB Police will maintain increased patrols in Isla Vista and on campus.

UCSB will have additional CSO staffing added to its safety/escort service, and the university will host the Annual Lighting and Safety Walk at 5:30 p.m. Monday on the west side of the UCSB Library near the Arbor.

The UCSB Police Department is also planning to offer R.A.D. self-defense classes soon.

Anyone with information about the incidents in Isla Vista is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100. People can also report crime information anonymously at www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

People can also contact the UCSB Police Department at 805-893-3446 or report crime information anonymously at www.police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.

The UCSB Police Department offers these safety tips:

— If you start to feel concerned about a person or a situation, trust your instincts and get away as quickly as possible from the potential threat.

— If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider it an emergency and act to support that person. You can call the police or ask for help from other people, intervene directly if safe or create a distraction to help remove the potential victim from the situation.

— If you feel you are being followed, try to get the attention of people nearby, run/walk to a well-lit and/or more populated area, and call 911 to ask for help.

UCPD shares these Safety Tips while recognizing that perpetrators, and not their victims or survivors, are solely responsible for their actions.

The UCSB Police Department’s CSO Safety Escort Program is a free service provided as a safe alternative to walking alone at night. To request a CSO escort, call 805-893-2000.

For more information, go to police.ucsb.edu/cso/cso-safety-escorts.

