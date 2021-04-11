Police search for motive in shootings

TV Crawl #1: The TV news crawl at the bottom of the screen recently read: “Police search for motive in Boulder shootings.” As if there could be a plausible motive for the random killing of 10 people!

I will give the police and newscasters a clue: The killer is insane. All mass killers are insane.

It’s not as if someone could come up with a motive, an “explanation.” And you say, “Oh, I see; now I understand why you killed each of those 10 people.” There is no motive that can explain mass murder.

According to polls after the shooting, and even before the shooting, most Democrats, most Republicans, most citizens think that automatic weapons should be banned. So let’s dig deeper into the motives of why things are the way they are.

TV Crawl #2: “American citizens search for motive in Congress’ refusal to ban assault weapons.”

If the majority of voters in both parties want a ban, why do our representatives not pass a law? Specifically, it’s not all representatives. It’s all Republican representatives.

TV Crawl #3: “American citizens search for motive in all Republican representatives refusing to pass a law that the majority of their constituents favor.”

The answer is that party leaders, both Republican and Democrat, demand absolute loyalty from their party in Congress. They must vote the way they are told, even if it isn’t what constituents want, or what the representative may want.

TV Crawl #4: “American citizens search for motive in subservience to party leaders.”

It’s because leaders of both parties call the shots. Why? The only way a party can be sure to win a vote is to have a majority in the House and Senate, and for party leaders to force all their members to vote the same way. Why? The reason, I believe, might have something to do with money.

If you want to run for Congress, you need large sums of money to run your campaign. If the leaders in Congress want to stay in office, they must get laws passed that serve the desires of their big donors. If the junior members play along with the team leaders, the team will give them money for their campaigns.

Members are expected to contribute time and money for other party members’ campaigns. If you want to continue to get money, you continue to vote the way big donors want. The message is simple: “If you want to get elected or re-elected, play ball!”

TV Crawl #5: “American citizens search for motive of representatives and senators to get elected over and over again.”

It’s either power or money. I am not sure which comes first. Do they want power to get money, or money to get power? Either way, staying in office allows them to accumulate more money personally and for campaigns. Leaving office enables many to get lucrative jobs, board positions, high paid speaking engagements, etc. from the lobbyists.

Doing good in office has to be subservient to doing well. This disease of “accumulation” seems to infect all of us to some degree.

TV Crawl #6: “American citizens search for our motive in accumulating.”

Because it is so exhilarating to play “the game of accumulation.” We all get caught up in the game of: “He who has the most toys — or money — when he dies wins!”

TV Crawl #7: “American citizens who don’t play the game of accumulation search for motive of those who do.”

I think it’s because we are afraid of death. The game of accumulation helps us to forget the “when he dies” part. This may seem like a big leap. It’s the best I’ve got for now.

What are your answers to these seven “motive” questions?

Frank Sanitate

The author lives in Santa Barbara