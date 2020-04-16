Home Local Police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for robbery suspect

SANTA BARBARA The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this week.

At approximately 3:52 p.m. April 10, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Broadway in response to a robbery that had just taken place. Officers contacted a victim who reported being approached by a man who drew a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at him and demanded money. The suspect took the victim’s money and fled the area on foot. The victim was uninjured, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue and red jacket and a camouflage ball cap. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau by calling (805) 928-3781.

