Police to enforce hands-free phone law

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Santa Barbara Police Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

“Holding your phone and using it while driving is not only dangerous, but also illegal,” Officer Anthony Tornello said.

According to the 2022 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, nearly 72% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern. In 2021, the California Highway Patrol issued nearly 56,000 citations for distracted driving.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting or using an app.

Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

If you have an important phone call, text or email or are in a situation with other distractions, pull over to a safe parking spot, police said. Other distractions can be eating, grooming, reaching for something that fell on the floor, putting on or taking off clothing, or talking with passengers. Children in the back seat can also be a distraction.

