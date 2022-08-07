Politicians are sheltered from the  world they create

As former President Barack Obama stands on his front porch of his multimillion-dollar Martha’s Vineyard mansion sipping his morning espresso, pinky raised high in the air, he keeps asking himself, “How did I get so lucky?”

Or there’s Speaker Nancy Pelosi fumbling through her $10,000 freezer trying to choose which gourmet ice cream she’s jonesing for. At one point, she turns her head and waves a bony finger at her husband Paul and says, “None for you; you’ve been a bad boy.”

Or while U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is still looking for the proof he promised the country he had that former President Donald Trump was in collusion with Russia. Eric Swalwell is off on another junket to some foreign country living lavishly on our money and trying to find Fang Fang for one more fling.

AOC is putting together another You Tube video hoping this one will garner real sympathy that making about $200,000 is not enough money, and all the while she continues to ponder how did old Nancy become a multimillionaire working a government job?

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney is leaning over her bathroom sink, staring in the mirror trying to relax her permanent smirk because she’s been so proud of herself. And President Joe Biden is whispering in Dr. Jill Biden’s ear, “Is it Taco Tuesday yet?”

What do the above have in common?

They are all clueless to the world they created from the sheltered life in which they live.

Each week I struggle to write my column, not because I don’t have something to write about, I have too much to write about. I get OCD bouncing from one chaotic issue to another.

But one thing for sure, I will continue to harp on what I still consider the biggest crisis our country is facing today, and that’s our open border. This week I’m going to narrow it down to something I recently learned that made my jaw drop.

There have been gangs in one form or another in this country since its inception. Over time they’ve expanded, and a large majority of stabbings, shootings and murders today are gang-related, and we’ve just come to accept them.

I’ve worked for nearly 50 years farming, and some of my best friends have been my Mexican partners. Over the years, things changed for them, their trips to Mexico became less and less. They were frightened to go. Thirty years ago they never thought twice about driving across the border to visit family. That stopped when some had their cars stolen by bandits. It wasn’t worth the risk anymore.

We’re all well aware how the cartels control Mexico and the amount of people they kill is staggering. Some 35,000 people were murdered in 2020, and more than 11,000 have been killed so far this year.

We’ve heard the stories of busloads of kids being kidnapped, then people found mass graves. Or there were heads sticking to poles warning others you could be next. Cartels have become so powerful you can longer put that genie back in the bottle.

Which brings me to the crux of this column. We are allowing it to happen here. When the Democrats opened our border, we were annexed to Mexico.

So when I learned how Mexican and Chinese cartels set up pot farms in the forests of Northern California, I wasn’t entirely surprised. What surprised me was the enormity of those farms and the utter lack of available law enforcement to do something about it. Local residents are literally freaked out and feel helpless.

Sheriff Matt Kendall of Mendocino County estimated there are at least 10,000 illicit grows. There are only 21 deputies to cover 3,500 square miles. And here’s the kicker, even if it is illegal, it’s just a misdemeanor in California no matter how big the “farm” is. And unless you have proof they caused harm or killed someone, you likely can’t even get a warrant.

Gov. Gavin Newsom plays a big role in this with his sanctuary state. While he’s admiring his teeth and getting the right amount of gel in his hair, “his” state is going the way of Mexico. You won’t hear him say anything about cartels taking over vast swaths of land destroying his precious climate-controlled environment.

He won’t be telling you that these cartels are knocking down trees in old growth forests to make way for more pot. Or the amount of trash and human feces covering the pristine landscape. Or how pesticides brought from Mexico are poisoning animals and contaminating the soil. Nor, during a drought no less, how these cartels are stealing the precious water from the farmers and residents, thereby also having a major impact on the balance of nature for the spotted owls, deer, bears and the rest of the wildlife.

I would have to also assume there are diesel generators spewing the dreaded carbon throughout these once quiet woodlands. I think it’s high time the environmentalists march into those forests and give those cartel guys a piece of their mind.

The headless bodies of a father and his son who crossed a pot farm borderline sent the message, in typical cartel fashion: Don’t mess with us. Remember, this is in California, not Mexico.

Mike Sena, executive director of Northern California’s High Intensity Drug trafficking task force, which oversees 22 federally funded forces, said, “The number of missing people is insane.”

He added, “It’s the Wild West. We’ve got people in gunfights on a regular basis over marijuana.”

The cartels have moved into America unhindered. They fear nothing. We’re not playing with fire, but a flame thrower. Mexican cartels don’t stop with drugs; they’d taken over the Mexican avocado farms years ago. If cartels can control the amount of guacamole to hit the market, you can bet these brazen killers have their tendrils in more places than we know in our American landscape.

We can thank all those Democrats nestled comfortably behind their walls eating ice cream and sipping coffee with their armed guards for putting us all in danger. And even if they have a clue, they’re not going to admit it, because they don’t think they’re doing anything wrong.

You want America to continue down the road of hell? Then keep voting in these people. You can cover your eyes and pretend there’s nothing to see here. But this is serious stuff.

We’re already paying big time for the lethal drugs the cartels are killing our kids with. Soon, turf wars will erupt. Ironically, Americans are fleeing to Mexico because it’s getting more dangerous here.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.