Film celebrates life and legacy of Stewart Udall

Stewart Udall advocated for social and environmental justice, international cooperation, the arts and most of all, the protection of the environment and its natural beauty.

Just in time for Earth Day next weekend, the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network is hosting the film premiere of “Stewart Udall and The Politics of Beauty” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara.

John de Graaf, the award-winning filmmaker behind the movie, will participate in a Q&A and discussion after the screening. He will discuss Mr. Udall’s connection to Santa Barbara and the first Earth Day.

Celebrating the life and legacy of former U.S. congressman and Secretary of the Interior, this film tells the inspiring story of Mr. Udall as an advocate for social and environmental justice, international cooperation, the arts and most of all, the protection of the environment and its natural beauty. Mr. Udall is known for leading the way for much of the environmental legislation now taken for granted.

John de Graaf, left, is the award-winning filmmaker behind “Stewart Udall and The Politics of Beauty.”

Serving as secretary of the interior under both Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, he provided the political leadership for a legacy that includes the Clean Air and Clean Water Restoration Acts, Land and Water Conservation Fund, Wilderness Act, Endangered Species List, Highway Beautification Act, Wild and Scenic Rivers and National Scenic Trails Acts, Pesticide Reduction and Mining Reclamation Acts, Solid Waste Disposal Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Mr. Udall was also responsible for the creation of many national parks and monuments, more than any other American since President Theodore Roosevelt. Working collaboratively with Congress, he added 3.85 million acres to the public domain, including four national parks — Canyonlands in Utah, Redwood in California, North Cascades in Washington state, Guadalupe Mountains in Texas — and six national monuments, eight national seashores and lakeshores, nine national recreation areas, 20 historic sites and 56 wildlife refuges.

Mr. Udall was also the government’s primary advocate for the 1964 Wilderness Act, which permanently ensured that millions of acres of wild land would remain “untrammeled by man.”

From left, Stewart Udall and his wife Lee meet with poet Robert Frost. Mr. Udall traveled with Mr. Frost to meet with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to encourage weapons reductions.

He was the intellectual force behind the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which directed fees and royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to pay for wilderness protection and recreation.

But Mr. Udall was more than an environmentalist. He spoke out for peace during the Cold War, at one point traveling with poet Robert Frost to the Soviet Union to meet its premier, Nikita Khrushchev, to encourage weapons reductions.

With his brother Morris Udall while still in college, they challenged racism at the University of Arizona, where both were celebrated and popular athletes. Later as a public official, with the support of President Kennedy, he forced the integration of the Washington Redskins football team in 1962.

When Mr. Udall discovered that the National Park Service had only one black ranger (in the Virgin Islands), he directed the NPS to launch a major recruiting campaign in traditionally black colleges. Robert Stanton, the only black director of the National Park Service, credits Mr. Udall’s effort as helping make possible his career as a park ranger.

Mr. Udall also reshaped the Bureau of Indian Affairs to give more power to tribal organizations, appointing Oneida leader Robert Bennett as the first Native American to direct the BIA.

“Udall always took a back seat to Indian leaders,” said Diane Humetewa, a Hopi and the first Native American federal judge.

Stewart Udall, standing at the podium, served as secretary of interior for President John F. Kennedy.

In 1966, Mr. Udall froze the federal transfer of lands to the state of Alaska to ensure that Alaska natives would not lose their lands.

As William Hensley, an Alaskan native leader later wrote, “Udall, with his sense of fairness, used his power to help establish the most generous land settlement in American history. Later in life, Udall managed a law practice that represented uranium miners, many of them Navajos, who had health issues due to radiation exposure.”

Among his rare missteps, one that had devastating consequences for this city, was when Mr. Udall approved federal oil and gas leases off the coast of Santa Barbara. As a result of that fateful decision, in 1969 a catastrophic oil spill happened in the Santa Barbara Channel, at that time ranked as the largest in U.S. waters. The consequences were devastating for the Santa Barbara community, its environment, wildlife and economy.

Stewart Udall and his family explore a desert.

But what transpired out of that tragedy lives on in a remarkable legacy. Citizen activists, students and volunteers from all walks of life rallied, pitching in to clean up, then formed an amazing array of organizations still active today to help protect against future disasters and formulate environmental policy, including the Community Environmental Council, Get Out Oil, the Environmental Defense Center and the first Environmental Studies Program at UCSB.

An impromptu Earth Day at the foot of the Santa Barbara pier later inspired the nation’s first Earth Day. Mr. Udall later returned to Santa Barbara to acknowledge what he felt was his mistake and formally apologize.

Mr. De Graaf, the filmmaker behind “Stewart Udall and The Politics of Beauty,” has been producing and directing PBS documentaries for more than 40 years, including 31 years at KCTS, the Seattle PBS affiliate. Fifteen of his programs have been broadcast nationally in primetime on PBS, including his 1997 hit special “Affluenza.”

He has directed and written many biographies and history programs, including the PBS national Earth Day 1990 special, “For Earth’s Sake: The Life and Times of David Brower,” which includes an interview with Stewart Udall.

