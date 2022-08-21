Politics of persecution

What kind of country has America become? Is it still a freedom loving Republic or is it becoming a Banana Republic, where the government targets and persecutes American citizens? Case in point: Donald Trump.

Ever since Donald Trump considered and decided to run for president of the United States, there has been a bulls-eye on his back. Those slinging the arrows: The Democratic Party, the MS media and weak Republicans.

In other words, the establishment and the deep swamp.

The persecution of Mr. Trump was carried out in plain sight. First there was Russia, Russia, Russia; then two impeachment attempts; then the Mueller investigation; recently the Jan.6 sham one-sided trial; and now the unprecedented illegal raid on Mr. Trump’s home. That was basically a fishing expedition. Never mind that Mr. Trump had already declassified everything.

In light of all of the examples of persecution, questions need to be asked. Why and what are they afraid of?

Could it be because Mr. Trump promised to drain the swamp, shine a light on corruption and put America first?

As a nation, we need to take the blinders off and understand what is happening. If Mr. Trump can be persecuted, so can all of us.

If we want to keep America a free republic, we need to vote out and fire all of those who supported the persecution of the former and hopefully the future president of the U.S.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria