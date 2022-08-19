Poll: FBI’s Mar-A-Lago raid has eroded trust in the agency

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation raid on former President Donald Trump has eroded Americans’ trust in the agency, according to a new poll.

Rasmussen Reports released the data, which showed that 44% of surveyed Americans say the raid made them trust the federal law enforcement agency less.

“Last week’s raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the FBI’s standing with Republican and independent voters,” Rasmussen said. “A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 44% of Likely U.S. voters say the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home made them trust the FBI less, compared to 29% who say it made them trust the bureau more. Twenty-three percent (23%) say the Trump raid did not make much difference in their trust of the FBI.”

Overall, Americans still view the agency more favorably than not.

“Fifty percent (50%) of voters have a favorable impression of the FBI, including 26% who have a Very Favorable view of the bureau,” Rasmussen said. “Forty-six percent (46%) now view the FBI unfavorably, including 29% who have a Very Unfavorable impression of the bureau.”

The survey comes after the FBI raid sparked backlash and accusations from Mr. Trump of “prosecutorial misconduct.” The FBI has not released many details about what they confiscated, though it did say in court filings Mr. Trump had classified documents at the property.

In light of criticism of the agency, FBI Director Christopher Wray released a statement defending the agency.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” he said. “Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them.”

Rasmussen asked Americans, “Is Christopher Wray a better or worse FBI director than most of those who held the job before him? Or is his performance about the same?”

The poll found 15% said he is better and 30% said he is worse. The rest were unsure or said he was about the same.