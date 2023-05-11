Poll: Majority of Americans want spending cuts included in debt ceiling deal

By GLENN MINNIS

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – An overwhelming number of voters say that President Joe Biden should compromise with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to cut government spending as part of a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, according to a new poll commissioned by America’s New Majority Project.

In a national survey of 2,000 people conducted by McLaughlin and Associates over a four-day period beginning on May 4, nearly 61% of voters polled agreed with the statement that “House Republicans have done their jobs and passed a responsible debt ceiling increase, now President Biden and Senate Democrats must do their job and negotiate a compromise.

The GOP-led House passed the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” last month that raises the debt ceiling to avoid default and cut $4.5 trillion in federal spending.

A large majority of those surveyed rejected President Biden’s call for a “clean” debt ceiling increase with no compromises on government spending. Voters want a check on government spending, with 64% branding the administration’s plan as a “dirty” debt ceiling increase because it would ultimately mean even greater debt and spending while weakening Social Security and Medicare.

“Americans want Congress to cut federal spending and they want Republicans and Democrats to compromise to get things done,” said Joe DeSantis, chief strategy officer at Gingrich 360. America’s New Majority Project is a project of Gingich 360. “Biden and the Democrats find themselves on the wrong side of public opinion on both issues.”

Given the choice between a GOP candidate who will only vote for a debt ceiling increase if it also cuts government spending and a Democratic candidate who will only vote for a debt ceiling increase if it does not cut government spending, voters in the poll selected the GOP candidate by a 49-35 margin, with Republicans gaining ground among independents, Gen X, Democrat and women voters.

In addition, more than six out of every 10 respondents (62%), including a majority of all parties, ethnicities, genders and age groups, support spending cuts to get the deficit under control even if it means more adjustments for them and their families.