Poll: Majority of Hispanics want border closed

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — A key demographic is calling for stronger border enforcement as illegal immigration continues to rise, according to a new poll.

Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar group released polling showing that the majority of Hispanics support closing the southern border.

The poll found 65.1% of Hispanics want the border closed, 27.2% of Hispanics say the border should not be closed, and 7.2% are unsure.

“The fact that a majority of American voters, including nearly two-thirds of Hispanic voters, want to take the drastic step of temporarily closing our southern border shows that Americans see the impending disaster we face if the border crisis goes unchecked,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

According to the poll, “65.2% of Hispanics say that with the ongoing immigration crisis — including a surge in illegal border crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling — the Biden administration should close the southern border until a solution is reached.“

Hispanics have been a key voting bloc for Democrats, and their support will heavily influence the November midterm elections, where other polling suggests Democrats could take heavy losses.

The poll comes as illegal immigration has sharply increased since President Joe Biden took office. In the month of March alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported encountering more than 220,000 illegal immigrants crossing the border.

The poll found that 55.8% of all surveyed Americans want the border closed.

President Biden is fighting several legal battles over recent policy changes his administration made, including axing the Remain in Mexico policy and Title 42 as well as reigning in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which make it easier for migrants to enter the country and stay once they arrive.

CBP has confirmed that removing Title 42 would lead to a surge of illegal immigration, which is already soaring. Title 42 is a health authority put in place under former President Donald Trump allowing illegal immigrants to be quickly expelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we may likely see an increase in encounters after the CDC’s Title 42 Public Health Order is terminated on May 23, CBP continues to execute this Administration’s comprehensive strategy to safely, orderly, and humanely manage our borders,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said. “CBP is surging personnel and resources to the border, increasing processing capacity, securing more ground and air transportation, and increasing medical supplies, food, water, and other resources to ensure a humane environment for those being processed.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.