Poll: Taylor-Robson pulls within striking distance of Lake in AZ GOP governor race

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – There’s a competitive race to be the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona this year.

An Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights found that former TV anchor Kari Lake had a tight lead in the race. She had 40% support in the poll. Meanwhile, Arizona Strategies president Karrin Taylor-Robson has stayed competitive; she has 35% support – just outside the poll’s 4.3% margin of error.

The poll was conducted from June 30 to July 2, 2022 – after former U.S. Representative Matt Salmon dropped out of the race and later endorsed Ms. Robson. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced his support for Ms. Robson Thursday morning.

With the primary less than one month away on August 2, 21% of likely Republican primary voters still haven’t decided who they plan to support.

The two remaining candidates enjoy high approval ratings with Republicans in the state. In all, 58% of these likely Republican primary voters said they had a favorable opinion of Ms. Lake while 28% had an unfavorable one; 52% had a favorable opinion of Robson, and 22% had an unfavorable opinion.

“With both Lake and Robson having high favorability among voters, it could come down to whom voters feel they ‘know’ best,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in a press release. “Familiarity often breeds support, and Lake has more of both right now. Robson is definitely gaining ground, but will her Salmon endorsement and mostly-spent campaign funds be enough to compete with Lake’s Trump endorsement and name ID come election day? We’ll know in less than a month.”

The incumbent Republican Gov. Ducey is ineligible to seek a third term due to the term limits.