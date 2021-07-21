Poll workers sought for recall election

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is seeking volunteers to serve as poll workers for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election.

Voters will decide on that day whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as who should replace him if the recall passes. (A more than 50 percent vote is required for the recall to pass.)

Volunteers are needed Sept. 14 to staff the precincts and polling places.

“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy. Without them, voting does not happen,” said Joseph E. Holland, the county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, in a news release.

Volunteers at polling places receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for Election Day and to attend training. Each polling place is led by a supervisor who oversees one or more precinct boards. Each board consists of one inspector and two clerks. In addition, each polling place will need a traffic clerk and a ballot reception clerk.

To be a poll worker, you must:

— Be a registered voter in the state. Or you must be lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S. and otherwise be eligible to register to vote except for the lack of a U.S. citizenship.

— Be able to follow written and verbal instructions.

— Be available to serve on Sept. 14 from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

— Must be available to attend a mandatory training class.

According to the news release, Howard Hudson volunteers as a poll worker and as an Adopt-A-Poll organizer for the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club because he wants to be a part of the democratic process.

“I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process and I encourage others to get involved and participate,” Mr. Hudson said. “Election Day is busy, but rewarding and I get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”

To learn more , go to countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc or https://bit.ly/3im18Mw.

— Dave Mason