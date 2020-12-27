POLLARD, Raymond Harry

Ray Pollard passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Ray was born in Michigan and moved with his family to California when he was two years old. He grew up in Huntington Park, California.

During World War II, he served in the Merchant Marine in the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Pacific theaters. He was helmsman of his liberty ship carrying British Commandos to Normandy beaches on D-day.

After the war, he married Barbara and they had two sons. Ray had a plastering business in the Los Angeles area and plastered the Disneyland Hotel, UCLA Medical Center and Tishman Buildings, before moving to Santa Barbara in 1959.

Ray became a general contractor in Santa Barbara and built apartment buildings, many homes and commercial buildings throughout California. In 1973, he was selected by the British government to develop a large marina/housing project called Governor’s Harbour in the Cayman Islands.

He became semi-retired in the early ’80s and began playing golf and later taught both his grandsons the game. He traveled with Barbara visiting and exploring every continent, except Antarctica.

Ray was proceeded in death by Barbara in 2016. He is survived by his sons Steve (Susan), Mike (Jerri), grandsons Bradley (Maggie), Scott (Alyssa) and three great-grandchildren.

Ray was a wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He will not be forgotten.