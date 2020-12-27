Polls remain best place to vote

Bill Rosen’s letters to the editor in the Dec. 6 and 20 Voices section were responses to an earlier Voices article I had written. In attempting to refute my claim that mail-in ballots were potentially very dangerous for our democracy, he unintentionally made my point.

I had claimed that massive mailings of ballots to unknown and misinformed voters was dangerous. This is because these voters, most legal, some not, very likely followed the mainstream media and big tech in determining who to support. Bill implied I meant all voters who sent in mail ballots were so influenced.

I voted by mail and did not follow Twitter or MSNBC instructions.

I’m sure most voters who were ill or traveling were legitimate absentee voters. I’m confident they acted based on accurate information, and according to their personal values. However, a significant percentage of mass mail-in voters were only exposed to controlled information disseminated by the left-leaning media and big tech.

That is the goal of Democrats and their complicit big media cohorts. It’s very dangerous for our freedom and liberty.

Bill claims I’m trying to do voter suppression by only wanting well-informed voters. I didn’t suggest any changes to the current age and citizenship requirements for voter eligibility. Just as he said, these requirements have worked since the founding of the republic. A good point.

Well, going to the polls to vote has worked since the founding of our republic too! Mail-in voting has not!

Using mass mail-in balloting increases the chance for fraud because vote counting and signature verification typically occur in large central counting locations. The processing is on a huge scale where observers, of all parties, have a difficult time verifying signatures and verifying that ballots are counted properly.

Some unethical election officials can set up a system in that arena to cloud the process and make it easy to manipulate the count. Videos of these arenas, where no Republican observers are present, show the process to be haphazard and confusing. It’s an easy place to cheat. Not good!

Bill claims voter turnout from mass mailings in Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia won the election for Joe Biden. True, but these cities had wild vote count deviations from the percentages in neighboring counties and states.

Statistical comparisons with cities of similar ethnic composition and party registration, such as New York City, Boston and others, show completely unexplainable voting percentages in the questionable cities. Independent scientific probability analyses of the vote tallies in the questionable cities conclude that it is virtually impossible for the results to be legitimate. Serious investigation is needed.

I do believe Bill is serious and sincere about his beliefs, but his lack of information proves my point. We need accurately informed voters.

In the conclusion of his first article, Bill states that the “the easier the vote is the safer the democracy is.” I strongly disagree. Things that are easy require no skill or understanding! You can just do the easy task automatically without any thought.

We need a citizenry that thinks and is well informed and motivated to insure our country’s future success, and realizes maintaining a democratic republic requires a strong effort. Many have sacrificed fighting in wars to establish and defend our freedom since 1776. That was hard!

Registering to vote and then going to the polls is really not hard. It is responsible!

Jim Hurst

The author lives in Goleta.