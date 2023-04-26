Polo club event to benefit Lobero programs

CARPINTERIA — The Lobero Theatre Associates will host “Dinner & Divots,” a fundraiser, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

The event will feature an exhibition polo match showcasing some of the intercollegiate players, with all proceeds benefiting the Lobero Theatre’s Youth and Community Outreach Programs.

The fundraising portion of the evening includes a raffle, live auction and paddle raise. Paige Beard and Heidi Merrick are co-chairs of the benefit.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit www.lobero.org/events/dinner-divots.

— Dave Mason