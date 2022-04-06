Polo in Paradise to return May 1

DAVID LOMINSKA PHOTOS

Jesse Bray swings into action at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The new polo season starts May 1.

Polo in Paradise will return May 1 to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria after two years of limited or no spectators.

The 2022 season will feature tournaments and special events. Tickets are available at sbpolo.com.

“We are counting down with anticipation to our 2022 polo season, and looking forward to welcoming the public back to enjoy the entire season with us this year,” said John Muse, board president of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

“We have a record number of teams participating at every level, with many of the world’s most talented players coming to play with us,” Mr. Muse said in a news release. “We welcome the entire community back for another spectacular summer season.”

Jake Klentner competes at the club.

The season opens with the 12 Goal Series (May and June) followed by the pinnacle 18 Goal or “High Goal” Series, (July and August), and closing out the season is the 8 Goal Series (September and October). In addition, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will offer polo lessons and clinics at its Polo Academy and will host social events and happenings throughout the season, including the return of Friday Happy Hour.

The season will start with the Folded Hills Vic Graber Cup May 1, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for early sips and bites at Fieldside Grill. Festivities will include the Pony Parade, the singing of the National Anthem and team introductions before the match begins at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $30 with seating varying from grandstand seats to luxury cabanas.

The club will also present an After-Party, where guests can stay after the match ends and enjoy music, food and drinks. The After Party is included with the Sunday polo admission.

HAPPY HOUR

Happy hour at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club is back, taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays for members as well as the public. There will be drink specials and bar bites.

FIELDSIDE GRILL

Recently opened in 2021, Fieldside Grill at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club offers a front-row seat to Polo in Paradise. The menu features Coastal California classics as well as a curated selection of local wine & beer, and craft cocktails, appetizers, flatbreads, fresh salads, mouth-watering burgers and more. For more information, call 805-617-0808 or go to sbpolo.com.

The Club’s Polo Boutique will also reopen April 29, offering apparel for men and women.

email: dmason@newspress.com