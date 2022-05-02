Polo season kicks off

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS The first two polo matches of the season took place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday in the first, Los Padres defeated Klentner Rnach 17-10 in the Harry East Memorial. Keko Magriniearned the MVP honor and his horse, Don Erecol Sol, was awarded Best Playing Pony. In the second match, pictured here Antelope took home a win over FMB Too!/ Folded Hills 12-8 in the Folded Hills Vic Graber Memorial.Santi Llavalol was the MVP of the match and his horse, Pampa Norte Domino, earned Best Playing Pony. Spectators mingle on the field at halftime during a polo match on Sunday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post 72% of small businesses to increase prices due to inflation, survey finds next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.