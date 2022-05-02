Home Local Polo season kicks off
Polo season kicks off

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The first two polo matches of the season took place at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Sunday in the first, Los Padres defeated Klentner Rnach 17-10 in the Harry East Memorial. Keko Magrini
earned the MVP honor and his horse, Don Erecol Sol, was awarded Best Playing Pony. In the second match, pictured here Antelope took home a win over FMB Too!/ Folded Hills 12-8 in the Folded Hills Vic Graber Memorial.
Santi Llavalol was the MVP of the match and his horse, Pampa Norte Domino, earned Best Playing Pony.
Spectators mingle on the field at halftime during a polo match on Sunday.
