Polo season to start Sunday

CARPINTERIA — The polo season swings into action Sunday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3300 Via Real, Carpinteria.

John Muse, the club’s board president, said the season will feature a record number of teams at every level.

“We welcome the entire community back for another spectacular summer season,” he said in a news release.

The season opens with the 12 Goal Series (May and June), followed by the pinnacle 18 Goal or “High Goal” Series, (July and August), and closing out the season is the 8 Goal Series (September and October). In addition, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club will offer polo lessons and clinics at their Polo Academy and will host a variety of social events and happenings throughout the season.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Sunday. Before the match begins at 4 p.m., there will be sips and bites at Fieldside Grill, the Pony Parade and other festivities.

General admission tickets start at $30. To purchase, go to sbpolo.com.

After the match, guests can stay for the After Party, which is included in the tickets.

Happy house is returning for 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the club for its members and public. With complimentary admission, guests can enjoy refreshments while watching the Friday matches.

— Dave Mason