Polo training center plans golf tournament

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara will host its annual golf tournament and dinner will take place Aug. 22 at the Montecito Club as part of a fundraising series to support youth polo.

PTCSB welcomes players to the Montecito Club’s signature Jack Nicklaus course. This event comes on the heels of the organization’s much-anticipated and most popular polo charity event, which took place in May.

Guests may purchase an individual player ticket ($500) or foursome ($1,800) for the tournament, which will include a box lunch, green fees, cart and evening reception from 5-7 p.m. with live music on the lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Reception-only tickets ($150) are also available.

The Montecito Club is located at 920 Summit Road, Santa Barbara. The tournament begins at noon with registration beginning an hour sooner. Dinner will be at 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit polotrainingcenter.com/golf.

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara is a nonprofit with a mission to make polo accessible to Santa Barbara youth who could not otherwise afford it. The center offers them the chance to play at a highly competitive interscholastic and collegiate level.

The polo training center supports the Santa Barbara Polo Academy and Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club as they welcome new players to the sport through lessons, Pony Club, Intercollegiate/Interscholastic programs, Coaching League and arena league.

Aside from the annual golf tournament and polo charity dinners, PTCSB hosts kids’ polo tournaments at various local locations during the summers, hosts clinics, and helps care for older polo ponies that are donated to the Polo Academy.

Funds raised will support the Interscholastic Polo Program, the Polo Academy and the intercollegiate women’s polo programs at Westmont College and UCSB, according to a news release.

Donations will provide scholarships for students who may not otherwise have access to play polo at the interscholastic and collegiate level on the Westmont and UCSB teams. Funds are used to subsidize expenses for lessons, horses, facilities, equipment and the Santa Barbara Polo Pony Club.

All donations are tax-deductible.

