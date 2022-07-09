Polo Training Center’s golf tournament to benefit youth polo

The annual Polo Training Center Santa Barbara benefit golf tournament will take place Aug. 22 at the Montecito Club, 920 Summit Road in Montecito.

The tournament begins at noon with registration beginning at 1 a.m. Dinner will follow at 5 p.m.

Guests can purchase an individual player ticket for $500 or foursome for $1,800 for the tournament, which will include a box lunch, green fees, cart and an evening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. with live music on the picturesque lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Reception-only tickets are also available for $150.

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization with a mission to make polo accessible to Santa Barbara youth who could not otherwise afford it and offer them the chance to play at a highly competitive interscholastic and collegiate level.

PTCSB encourages the growth of polo as a whole by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels. The organization supports the Santa Barbara Polo Academy and Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club as they welcome new players to the sport through lessons, Pony Club, Intercollegiate/Interscholastic programs, Coaching League and an arena league.

Aside from the annual golf tournament and polo charity dinners, the PTCSB also hosts children’s polo tournaments at various local locations during the summer, supports the Polo Academy, hosts clinics and helps care for older polo ponies that are donated to the Polo Academy.

Funds will support the Interscholastic Polo Program, the Polo Academy, and the Intercollegiate women’s polo programs at Westmont College and UCSB. Donations will provide scholarships for students who may not otherwise have access to play polo at the interscholastic and collegiate level on the Westmont and UCSB teams and will also subsidize expenses for lessons, horses, facilities, equipment and the Santa Barbara Polo Pony Club. Broadening youth access to polo provides kids with college sponsorships, rigorous training, responsibility, sportsmanship and team building, among other mental/emotional/physical benefits.

