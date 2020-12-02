POMMERVILLE, Donald Wallace

Donald Wallace Pommerville passed away in Lompoc, CA. on November 9, 2020 at the age of 84 with his family by his side.

Donald is predeceased by his parents Wallace Pommerville and Mildred Pommerville, his brothers Carl Pommerville, Robert Pommerville, and his grandson Blake Pommerville.

He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 10 years, Tran Le Pommerville.

Donald is lovingly remembered by his Sons Donald Pommerville (Penny), Eric Pommerville (Leilani), daughter Peggy, grandchildren, DJ, Brandon, Brenda, Chase, Tyler and his great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother Richard Pommerville (Joanne) of Santa Barbara, and his sister Joanne Payne of Granbury, Texas also numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating High School Donald joined the

U.S Navy. After getting out of the service, he became a milkman. He would eventually go on to become a Snap-on-Tool dealer until his retirement.

He was known for his love of golf, his quick wit, and his jokes. As his customers can attest to, at only 5ft-6, he was tenacious at collecting money for overdue bills on his tool truck!

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic there will be no services at this time.

“Forever in our Hearts”