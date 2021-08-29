PONCE, Andrew

Andrew Ponce passed away August 3, 2021 in his sleep. Andrew was born May 1, 1934 in Corona, CA to Andres and Monica Ponce. Andy was one of 9 children growing up in Lake Elsinore, CA. Andy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War for 4 years then moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Andy started work at a gas station and eventually managed it. Andy then spent a majority of his career at Butt’s Buick as a mechanic until he finally ran his own business, Andy’s Mobile Lube and retired. Andy enjoyed playing softball, bowling, going deer hunting and being with family and friends. During his retirement Andy worked at the Paige Youth Center and the Assistance League of Santa Barbara. Andy was also a member of the Goleta Lions Club helping with many BBQs volunteering his time.

Andy is survived by his siblings Charles Drew Ponce and Lori Renee Ponce. Andy is predeceased of his wife Susan Lee Ponce. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Santa Barbara Teddy Cancer Foundation may be made. Services are being discussed. A celebration of life, BBQ and sharing of stories is scheduled for October 9, 2021 at Tucker’s Grove in Santa Barbara at 1PM. Please rsvp to Drew at poncecd@sce.com.