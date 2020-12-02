PONZINI, Frederick Joseph

Fredrick Joseph Ponzini 68 of Santa Barbara, CA passed away on November 23, 2020, he died of lung cancer.

Fred was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara to Audrey (Newby) and Joseph George Ponzini. He grew up on the Mesa and attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. He moved to Arroyo Grande, CA, got his contractors license and started his own floor covering business. Fred enjoyed reading, fishing and watching movies.

Fred is survived by his brother Don (Sandy) niece Tanya Good and nephew Michael Ponzini of Hollister, CA. He is preceded in death by his Mom and Dad.

There will be no services.

Fred’s family would like to express our gratitude to Pat Smead, his mentor, friend and then caregiver.