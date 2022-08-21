Rosewood Miramar Beach hosting charity dog show for Santa Barbara Humane

A lighthearted competition Friday at Rosewood Miramar Beach will judge pet participants on their personality, spirit, beauty, tricks and talents.

A celebration of all things “Pooch Pageantry,” the first “Miramar Best in Show,” will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday on the Great Lawn at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

The charity dog show, held in conjunction with International Dog Day, will benefit the local animal shelter, Santa Barbara Humane.

This lighthearted competition will judge pet participants on their personality, spirit, beauty, tricks and talents. Through this event, Rosewood Miramar Beach invites guests, visitors, locals, along with their dogs, to join in for the chance to win the ultimate Miramar getaway.

The first-place winner will be awarded an exclusive two-night stay for two guests — plus their winning furry companion, of course! This prize comes complete with Beach House King accommodations, a dinner for two at the property’s on-site restaurant Caruso’s, in-room dog amenities and dinner for two at the resort’s newly opened AMA Sushi. Both restaurants feature pet-friendly patios.

Registration for each competitor is $250, with all the proceeds from entries donated to Santa Barbara Humane, which has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

The dog show will be free for spectators.

Onlookers will also be able to enjoy a “Cocktail Duo” including one libation for humans and another pet-friendly beverage. Available at Miramar’s Cocktail Cart on Friday only, all proceeds from the cocktail sales will also benefit Santa Barbara Humane.

Rosewood Miramar Beach is not only a luxury escape for its human guests and visitors, but with pet-friendly accommodations and specially curated high-end pet amenities, the resort also pampers four-legged friends.

The resort said it is proud to be a supporter of Santa Barbara Humane, and the property’s team of dog lovers is excited to support this worthwhile cause.

