Pop-up Bookmobile to be at Santa Maria park

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile will be around the city with Pop-up Bookmobile Stops on select Saturdays at various locations.

The first pop-up stop will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave.

At each stop, patrons can check out materials, place holds, sign up for the summer reading program and apply for a library card. They can also visit the Bookmobile for a family-friendly makerspace activity to complete at the park or take it home.

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. On Facebook, look for Santa Maria Public Library and on Instagram, it’s @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions can be directed to Bookmobile Services, 805-925-0994, ext. 8567; Stacy Brigman, 805-925-0994, ext. 1508; and bookmobile@cityofsantamaria.org.

— Marilyn McMahon