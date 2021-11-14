Pop-up to feature pig roast, beer release

SOLVANG — Local restaurant peasants FEAST, 487 Atterdag Road, will close at 5 p.m. Thursday to prepare for a special pop-up event in celebration of a limited-edition beer release, a collaboration between Topa Topa Brewing Co. and Carhartt Family Wines.

The ticketed event will feature pork tacos from the whole pig roast that will center the evening along with Carhartt Family wines and Topa Topa beers.

The event, from 6 to 8 p.m. or until the tacos are gone, marks the first in a series of pop-ups, which will be the only opportunity for guests to sip the new beer collaboration, Harvest Swoon, a Sangria-Style Kettle Sour from Topa Topa, and Carhartt Family Wines.

Harvest Swoon is the second installment of the joint wine/beer hybrid. Future pop-up events similar to the peasants FEAST kick-off will be announced by the two beverage brands.

Tickets, limited to a quantity of 75, are $35 per person and are at www.carharttfamilywines.com.

Additional information will be posted to @peasantsfeast, @carharttfamilywines and @topatopabrewingco.

— Marilyn McMahon