POPKIN, Sonja Judy

June 02, 1939 – February 15, 2022

Sonja Judy Popkin was born in Colfax, Washington and relocated to Santa Barbara at a very young age. She attended La Cumbre Junior High, Santa Barbara High School and graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Honors and then received her teaching credential as well. She loved children and spent over 25 years of her life teaching elementary school and supervised the after school program in Santa Barbara. She loved to travel, which took her around the globe after retirement. She loved books and reading. She valued her family above everything and truly gave so much love to each and everyone of her family members. Her love for her husband Larry began when she was 12 years old. She was Larry’s sister Gail’s best friend.

Larry and Sonja were best friends throughout their lives, married and raised their family happily on the High Meadow Hill enjoying the view, welcoming family and enjoying the sunset together.

Sonja was born February 2, 1939 to Ellie and Betty Erickson. Sonja had one brother, Gregory Erickson who married Karen Knight. Sonja is survived by her husband, Larry Popkin, sons Michael Vellekamp and Mark Vellekamp (wife Stephanie), stepdaughters Lee Anne McNulty (husband Tim) and Lara Vacca, eight grandchildren: Hannah, Heather, Vincent, Izabelle, Samuel, Zachary, Alexander and Nicholas and two great-grandchildren Steel and Talon.