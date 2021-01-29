Poppies Art and Gifts presents artist Karen Scott Bowdy

COURTESY IMAGES

Poppies Art and Gifts in Ojai is celebrating the art of Karen Scott Browdy, its February Guest Artist. This is Ms. Scott Browdy’s work, “Shoreline Palms.”

Poppies Art and Gifts will celebrate hearts and art with its February Guest Artist: Karen Scott Browdy.

The Fillmore resident’s collages will be featured at the shop, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. Besides framed pieces, she will display matted collages, heart-themed cards and smaller items.

February is a significant month for the artist, who will complete the sixth year after heart surgery on Valentine’s Day.

Karen Scott Browdy calls this collage “Waiting for the Ride.”

The artist’s work includes heart-themed cards.

“The heart has long been a central focus in my artwork from the time when I had my freelance graphic design company named Kardia, or ‘heart’ in Greek. So when, many years later, the focus became surgical (aortic valve replacement), it almost seemed appropriate in a bizarre sort of way,” Ms. Scott Bowdy said in a news release.

“Mine was an emergency surgery, and I marvel to this day that so many unknowns came together for a positive outcome. And to have the procedure completed on Valentine’s Day was unreal!”

She credits art with its role in her recovery.

“I regard my post-surgical life as a new chapter, a gift of additional time in which to indulge my love of art. I cannot overstate the healing power of art!” she said.

Before delving into fine art, Ms. Scott Browdy enjoyed a career in graphic design, which shows in her strong compositions. She also taught collage and assemblage at Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning for 13 years. She then continued to teach privately for seven more years.

Poppies Art and Gifts features local fine art and photographs, handcrafted items, and locally made products at affordable prices. Safety protocol for Ojai businesses is followed in the store. Masks are required.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

email: gfall@newspress.com