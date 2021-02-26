Poppies Art and Gifts to celebrate anniversary

OJAI — Poppies Art and Gifts will celebrate its second anniversary on Monday with guest artist Jim Bruce.

Mr. Bruce is back by popular demand, and his paintings will be featured at the store at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Mr. Bruce is a visual artist, photographer and writer. His formal training was in figurative sculpture.

He is an alumnus of the Vermont Studio Center, the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, and the International Encaustic Conference.

COURTESY IMAGES

“Remembrance Day” is among the art displayed at Poppies Art and Gifts, where guest artist Jim Bruce is showing his work. The Ojai store will celebrate its second anniversary Monday.

Poppies Art and Gifts features local fine art, photos, handcrafted items and locally made products.

Safety protocol for Ojai businesses is followed in the store, and masks are required. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The store is closed on Wednesdays.

For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Gerry Fall