Poppies Book Club to discuss ‘The Caliph’s House’

COURTESY PHOTO

“The Caliph’s House: A Year in Casablanca” is about author Tahir Shah moving his family from England to a mansion at the outskirts of a Moroccan slum.

OJAI — The Poppies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Members will discuss “The Caliph’s House: A Year in Casablanca” by Tahir Shah, a travel writer in London. Mr. Shah shares his experiences of moving his young family from England to a sprawling mansion at the outskirts of a Moroccan slum.

The free group discussion is open to adults and will be held on the back patio. Participants are asked to read the book in advance.

To be added to the book club mailing list, email tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

— Dave Mason