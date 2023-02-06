Poppies Book Club to focus on banned books

COURTESY IMAGE

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison will be discussed at the next Poppies Book Club meeting.

OJAI — Poppies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at a private home in Ojai.

During 2023, the group is reading books that have been banned in some locales.

Members will discuss “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison. Her award-winning novel follows a victimized black girl who obsesses over not having blue eyes, a standard of beauty in her fragile mind. This book was banned for sexual content.

The group discussion is free and open to interested adults. Participants are asked to read the book before coming to the discussion. Email tireswingstudio@gmail.com for details, address or to be added to the book club mailing list.

Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai, carries locally made jewelry, photography of Ojai and other places, paintings, pottery, décor, books by local authors and more.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.com.

— Marilyn McMahon