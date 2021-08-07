Poppies Book Club to meet Aug. 24 in Ojai

The Poppies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Poppies Art

and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. The group discussion is open to

interested adults and will be held on the back patio. The event is free. Members will discuss “The Hungry Tide” by Amitav Ghosh. The novel is set in the Sundarbans, a labyrinth of tiny islands in the Bay of Bengal off the easternmost coast of India. Three characters confront devastation and survival in an environment of treacherous natural forces and

political unrest.

Poppies Art and Gifts features local fine art and photographs,

handcrafted items and locally made products. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5

p.m. daily.

For more information or to be added to the book club mailing list, email

tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

– Marilyn McMahon